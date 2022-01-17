Shadowfax announces second COVID care program for its 100,000+ rider partners

Shadowfax, crowdsourced tech-enabled platform for last-mile deliveries, has announced its second COVID care program for all its rider partners.

Data collected internally indicates that grocery and pharma categories witnessed a 50 percent spike in delivery volume as compared to the last month. Shadowfax works with Flipkart Quick, Bigbasket, Zepto, Apollo among others in this space.

The company conducted a pilot survey within its delivery network to map the COVID positivity rate among partners. The results depicted a 5X increase in the positivity rate as compared to the numbers captured during the peak of the second wave.

Shadowfax has been running on-call COVID assistance and counselling for its rider partners and families. In addition to the COVID care program, the company has also partnered with Acko General Insurance to provide insurance benefits to its riders. This fund is established to compensate our rider partners for earnings lost due to COVID infection and help asymptomatic riders quarantine effectively, thereby ensuring a safe experience for all.

Abhishek Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder, Shadowfax said, “We have implemented policies to ensure that our network partners stay protected and in turn, the entire delivery cycle is guarded. We have built state of the art technology to keep a tab on the spread of infection among our rider partners. Also, more than 95 percent of our network is fully vaccinated and for the others, we have been making required arrangements to help them get their doses at the earliest.”

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:02 PM IST