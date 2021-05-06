SGX Nifty indicates positive note for Indian indices

The benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty. US Indices closed with gains as Dow Jones hits a fresh new all-time high and Asian markets also opened stronger with Nikkei trading 2 percent higher. Key companies announcing their quarterly results today includes Adani Power, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Transmission, P&G Health, Bluestar, Praj Industries and Tata Consumer. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 are 14,500 and 14,800 respectively, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS Securities.

At 09:02 AM, the Sensex was up 488.99 points or 1 percent at 49166.54, and the Nifty was up 54 points or 0.37 percent at 14671.90.

The following companies will release their quarterly results today: Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apcotex Industries, Blue Star, Caplin Point Laboratories, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, CreditAccess Grameen, Hindoostan Mills, ICRA, IIFL Finance, Jost's Engineering, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Procter & Gamble Health, Praj Industries, Raymond, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Consumer Products, Five X Tradecom, Foseco India, Hikal, Ashika Credit Capital and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.

Fuel prices were raised for the third day in a row on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily rate revision after a more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal. Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 90.99 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 81.42 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Amid spurt in coronavirus cases, RBI on Wednesday announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore for companies engaged in healthcare infrastructure and services. The facility of on-tap liquidity with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate will remain open till March 31, 2022, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing steps to deal with the impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

These loans, he added, will continue to be classified under priority sector till repayment or maturity, whichever is earlier.