SGX Nifty indicate markets likely to open lower amid global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 51 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,781 on the Singaporean Exchange. Indian markets could open lower, in line with largely negative Asian markets today and mildly negative US markets on Tuesday.

Nifty has closed well in the positive territory above 15,800 levels which is quite positive going forward. The index has formed a broadening pattern which is a continuation pattern. The broader range for the Nifty is 15,600-15,900, however, the short term range is 15,700-15,900. Now, since the Nifty has reversed from the lower end of the range it is likely to inch towards the upper end of the range i.e 15,900 and above levels., said Jay Thakkar VP and Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited

The Banknifty has also reversed quite well from the lower end of the range and it has been consolidating within a range of 35000-36000 and whichever side it provides a breakout it will lead to another 1000 points move. The way the private sector banks have reversed from the lower end it seems that the probability of 36000 getting taken off is high.

India's equity benchmark indices broke a three session losing streak following positive Asian cues. At close, the Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.76% or 119.8 points to 15,812.35, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty overcame the bearish signs of the candle formed on Monday and rose smartly. Positive advance decline ratio also gives bullish signals. With earnings season underway, investors will turn their attention to Infosys’s results that are expected to be posted on Wednesday and also watch the US CPI number due tonight. 15,880-15,727 could be the band for Nifty on Wednesday.

On Wednesday 15,900/15,930 (53000/53100) would be major hurdles and supports would be at 15,730/52500 and 15,700/52,400 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 14th year in a row with a stable outlook, and said that the country's strong external settings will act as a buffer against financial strains despite elevated government funding needs over the next 24 months.

Data expected today 12pm: India June wholesale price inflation YoY, estimated at 12.18 percent, prior 12.94 percent 2 pm: India car sales data for June.

Asia markets trade slip

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly slipped in Wednesday morning trade following a hotter-than-expected US inflation report for June overnight.