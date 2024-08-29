'Several Breaches Identified': Aviation Regulator DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Akasa Air For Violations

Akasa Air Flight | File Photo

New Delhi, August 29: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Akasa Air for "several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review".

A spot audit and scrutiny revealed that practical training sessions conducted by the airline were completed and simulated without the mandated requisite regulatory approvals, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release.

This has raised significant concerns regarding the adequacy of training standards and operational readiness, it added.

According to the watchdog, the show cause notice has been issued to the airline with respect to "several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review".

The airline has been asked to give an explanation for the lapses within a period of seven days.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said it is in receipt of a DGCA notice in relation to an audit conducted in May 2024 and added that it will submit a response as per protocol.

In the release, DGCA also emphasised that it will take all necessary action to enforce regulatory compliance.