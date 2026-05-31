Seven of India’s Top 10 Firms Lose ₹1.54 Trillion In Market Value, HDFC Bank & Bharti Airtel Lead Weekly Decline

Seven of India's 10 most-valued companies together lost Rs 1.54 trillion in market capitalisation during the holiday-shortened week. |

Mumbai: Seven of India's 10 most valuable listed companies witnessed a combined decline of Rs 1.54 trillion in market capitalisation during the holiday-shortened trading week, reflecting the cautious mood among investors.

The losses came as domestic equity markets remained under pressure amid volatility and profit booking.

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 639.61 points, or 0.84 per cent, while the Nifty 50 declined 171.55 points, or 0.72 per cent.

HDFC Bank Suffers Biggest Loss

Among the top companies, HDFC Bank recorded the steepest fall in market value.

The bank's market capitalisation declined by Rs 33,333 crore, bringing its total valuation down to Rs 11.46 trillion.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel followed closely, losing Rs 25,409 crore in market value to end the week at Rs 11.14 trillion.

TCS, HUL and Other Firms Also Under Pressure

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its valuation fall by Rs 22,921 crore, reducing its market capitalisation to Rs 8.15 trillion.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever lost Rs 13,169 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5.04 trillion.

Financial services major Bajaj Finance shed Rs 7,253 crore, while ICICI Bank lost Rs 6,311 crore in market value during the week.

L&T Emerges as Top Gainer

Despite the overall market weakness, three companies managed to register gains.

Engineering and infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro emerged as the biggest winner, adding Rs 20,608 crore to its market capitalisation, which rose to Rs 5.61 trillion.

SBI and LIC Also Post Gains

State-run lender State Bank of India added Rs 13,754 crore in market value, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.90 trillion.

Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also gained ground, with its valuation rising by Rs 6,040 crore to Rs 5.20 trillion.

Market Outlook Remains Cautious

Market experts said investors will closely watch key technical levels in the coming week.

For the Nifty, immediate resistance is seen at 23,900 and 24,100, while support levels are placed at 23,400 and 23,200.

Analysts believe a fall below the 23,200 mark could trigger fresh selling pressure, while a sustained move above 24,100 may improve sentiment and support a market recovery. Overall, investor caution and global uncertainties are likely to keep markets volatile in the near term.