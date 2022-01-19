Settlrs raises $1 mn in funding from Canbank Venture Capital, others

B2B services rental startup Settlrs stated that it has raised US$1 million (over Rs 7 crore) fund from Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd and other investors.

The company added that it will use this fund for business expansion into other cities and to build a next-generation fintech platform that attracts and connects users.

''We believe that the innovative fintech solution being introduced in Settlrs platform would result in greater adoption of our business ,'' stated Settlrs Founder Gaurav Ranebennur.

Settlrs further added that it has rented out more than 35,000 assets, across over 50 businesses in 15 cities in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:01 PM IST