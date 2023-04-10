 SEPC to incorporate subsidiary in Saudi Arabia
SEPC to incorporate subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

The company will be investing SAR 3,00,000 and it will execute EPC contracting services.

Updated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
SEPC to incorporate subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

SEPC Limited received a Services Investment License to incorporate 'SIBC Limited Company' a 100 per cent subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company is incorporating the subsidiary to exploit the market potential in Saudi Arabia and strengthen its presence in Gulf Cooperation Council region using SPEC's qualification and promoter MARK AB experience in that region.

The company will be investing SAR 3,00,000 and it will execute EPC contracting services.

SEPC shares

The shares of SEPC on Monday at 11:58 am IST were at Rs 11.10, down by 2.63 per cent.

