Pidilite incorporates a subsidiary company

SBSPL, is intended to carry out inter alia the business of providing services, software, advisory, consultancy, design, training programs and other related services for construction, repair, renovation, installation, interior decoration of building through wholesale, retail or digital platforms.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Pidilite Ventures Private Limited, a subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, on Thursday incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Solstice Business Solutions Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. This makes Solstice Business Solutions Private Limited (SBSPL) Pidilite’s step-down subsidiary.

The shares of Pidilite Industries Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 2,330, up by 0.33 per cent.

