SEPC receives commissioning certificate for Hutti Gold Mines projects worth Rs 232 cr

SEPC Limited received commissioning certificate from the Hutti Gold Mines company Limited for the construction of a new circular shaft with complete winding installation on turnkey basis, the company announced through an exchange filing. HGML is a government of Karnataka Undertaking and the sole producer of primary gold in India.

The project involves various tasks such as designing, engineering, and constructing a 6-meter diameter shaft with a concrete lining, which will have a depth of 960 meters. Additionally, there will be the construction of winder houses, buildings, roads, electrical substation both on the surface and underground, and backup DG power supply.

The project will also include the supply of double drum winder, friction winder, electromechanical equipment, instrumentation, and control systems. Finally, the task will involve erecting, testing, and commissioning man hoisting and ore hoisting systems to extract gold.

This project has resulted in a significant increase in production capacity at HGML. As a result, SEPC is now eligible and can undertake projects for deep mining installations for a variety of metals, including chromium, zinc, uranium, manganese, copper and silver.

SEPC shares

The shares of SEPC Limited on Wednesday at 11:54 am IST were at 10.35, down by 1.43 per cent.