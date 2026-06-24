Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As IT And Banking Stocks Rally

Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, supported by heavy buying in information technology, banking, financial and realty stocks.

The upbeat market sentiment helped both major indices post strong gains by the closing bell.

Strong Market Rally

The Sensex surged 790.54 points, or 1.04 percent , to close at 76,991.22.

The Nifty rose 197.55 points, or 0.83 percent , to settle at 24,021.65.

Investors remained active throughout the trading session, with buying seen across major large-cap stocks.

Market experts said strong participation in key sectors helped lift overall sentiment.

Technical Outlook

Analysts said the 24,100 level continues to act as the immediate resistance zone for the Nifty.

A sustained move above this level could strengthen bullish momentum and open the path towards 24,200, followed by the next major target near 24,400.

On the downside, the 24,000 mark now acts as an important psychological support level.

Further support is seen in the 23,900-23,800 range, which traders will watch closely.

Sector Performance

Sectoral indices largely reflected positive market sentiment.

The Nifty IT and Nifty Realty indices emerged as the top performers, with both gaining more than 2 percent during the session.

Banking stocks also remained in focus, as the Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices recorded healthy gains.

Among individual stocks, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Enterprises and Trent were among the biggest gainers in the Nifty pack.

Broader Market

Broader markets also ended in positive territory, though gains remained limited.

The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.10 percent , while the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.39 percent .

However, not all sectors joined the rally. The Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal indices ended lower due to profit booking and weaker investor interest.

Analysts said continued strength in IT and financial stocks may keep market sentiment positive in the near term.