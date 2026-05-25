Sensex, Nifty Rally Over 1%, Banking And IT Stocks Push Markets Higher

Markets End Strong With Broad-Based Buying. |

Mumbai: Domestic stock markets closed with strong gains on Thursday as investors continued buying across major sectors. Positive sentiment in banking, IT and frontline stocks supported the rally throughout the trading session.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42 percent, to settle at 76,488.96. During the day, the index touched a high of 76,559.07 and a low of 76,097.02.

The NSE Nifty 50 also witnessed strong buying and ended 312.40 points, or 1.32 percent, higher at 24,031.70. The index touched an intraday high of 24,054.45 and a low of 23,922.85.

Sensex And Nifty Close Near Day’s High

Both benchmark indices traded in the green for most of the session and closed near their highest levels of the day, showing strong investor confidence.

The Sensex opened at 76,135.82 against the previous close of 75,415.35. Meanwhile, the Nifty opened at 23,940.25 compared to its previous close of 23,719.30.

The sharp rise in the final hours of trade indicated sustained buying interest from market participants.

Indices Remain Below 52-Week Highs

Despite Thursday’s rally, both indices remain below their 52-week highs. The Sensex’s 52-week high stands at 86,159.02, while the Nifty’s 52-week high is 26,373.20.

On the downside, the Sensex’s 52-week low is 71,545.81 and the Nifty’s 52-week low is 22,182.55.

Market experts said investors will now watch global cues, foreign fund activity and upcoming economic data for further direction.