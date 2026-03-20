Sensex Soars 976.77 Points, Nifty 23,303.85 In Early Morning Trade

Sensex jumped 976.77 points to 75,184.01, Nifty surged 301.7 points to 23,303.85. |

Mumbai: Stock markets rebounded in early trade on Friday. Sensex jumped 976.77 points to 75,184.01, Nifty surged 301.7 points to 23,303.85. On Thursday, Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp fall over rising global tensions and a sudden spike in oil prices, as the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran disrupted key energy infrastructure.

The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended the session with steep losses as both indices logged their steepest single-day fall in nearly two years. The Nifty dropped 775.65 points, or 3.26 per cent, to close at 23,002.15, while the Sensex fell 2,496.89 points, or 3.26 per cent, to settle at 74,207.24. The sell-off came as crude oil prices surged sharply amid fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude jumped nearly 11 per cent to $119.5 per barrel.

Sector-wise, the auto sector was the worst hit, followed by financial services and IT stocks, which also saw heavy selling pressure. The sharp rise in oil prices tends to impact auto companies due to higher fuel costs, while financial and IT stocks often react to global uncertainties. Analysts said that the overall market mood remained cautious, as investors reacted to geopolitical developments and worried about the potential economic impact of prolonged conflict and rising energy costs.