Sensex Topples 144.34 Points In Early Trade, Nifty 23,358.85

Sensex declined 144.34 points to 75,358.51 in early trade; Nifty dropped 49.95 points to 23,358.85. |

Mumbai: Sensex declined 144.34 points to 75,358.51 in early trade; Nifty dropped 49.95 points to 23,358.85.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended higher as benchmark indices recovered strongly in the last leg of trading, snapping a three-day losing streak. Gains in auto and banking stocks helped lift the market despite weakness in broader indices. The benchmark Sensex rose 939 points, or 1.26 per cent, to close at 75,502.85. Meanwhile, the Nifty climbed 257.70 points, or 1.11 per cent, to settle at 23,408.80.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, and TCS were among the top losers on the Sensex packs. On the other side, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eternal, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the 30-share packs. Market sentiment improved towards the end of the trading session as investors bought shares in the auto and financial sectors. The rally helped the benchmark indices recover from the losses seen over the past three sessions. Among sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, the auto sector saw the biggest gains, with the Nifty Auto emerging as the top performer.