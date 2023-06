Buoyed by global cues a day after the US Federal Reserve paused rate hikes, Sensex gained 467 points to end the week at a record high of 63,384.

Nifty also surpassed 18,826 point mark, as Rs 2 lakh crore was added to the overall wealth of investors.

While public sector banks, FMCG and healthcare made gains, IT was lagging behind among sectoral stocks.