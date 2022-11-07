Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty trades over 18,200; SBI and Britannia gain

Representative image | File

The markets on Monday opened higher with S&P BSE Sensex jumping over 300 points to 61,290 and Nifty50 climbs over 18,200 with an increase over 100 points. All sectors trade in positive except for Nifty Metal. Among individual shares SBI gained over 4 per cent and Britannia gained almost 10 per cent.

Indian rupee opens at 82.11, it closed in the last session at 82.44 against the greenback.

On Friday last week the Indian market ended in positive, breaking its two session losing streak. BSE Sensex closed at 60,950.36 up by 0.19 per cent while Nifty closed at 18,117.15 up by 64.45 points.

From the 30-share Sensex 18 stocks closed in green while in the Nifty 50 28 stocks made positive advances.

The Asian stocks were trading in positive as Japan's Nikkei index gained 280 points at 27,483.30, while the Shanghai Composite was up by 20 per cent and Hang Seng Index went up by 1.87 per cent.

Expect stock fluctuations in stocks like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Paytm and Aditya Birla Capital that will be announcing their September quarter results.