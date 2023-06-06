 Sensex Rises By 57.81 Points To End On Flat At 62,845; Nifty Above 18,600 As IT Stocks Stay Under Pressure
Sensex Rises By 57.81 Points To End On Flat At 62,845; Nifty Above 18,600 As IT Stocks Stay Under Pressure

Ultratech and Tata Motors led the pack of gainers, while IT majors Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were the biggest losers.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Ahead of US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India's meetings to decide on rate hikes, Sensex went up marginally by 57.81 points to end the day at 62,845.30. Nifty also stayed in the green above 18,600 points, as repo rates are expected to be left unchanged.

Although auto and real estate made gains, pressure on IT stocks went up as the US job market remained tight.

As a result, Ultratech and Tata Motors led the pack of gainers, while IT majors Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were the biggest losers.

