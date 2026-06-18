 Sensex Rises 254 Points To 77,410, Nifty Gains 82 Points To End Above 24,168
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Sensex Rises 254 Points To 77,410, Nifty Gains 82 Points To End Above 24,168

Indian stock markets ended higher on Thursday, with the Sensex rising 254 points and the Nifty gaining 82 points. Strong late-session buying helped benchmark indices recover from intraday lows. The rally pushed Nifty above 24,168 and Sensex near 77,410 levels.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Sensex Rises 254 Points To 77,410, Nifty Gains 82 Points To End Above 24,168
Markets End Higher After Late Buying |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks closed in positive territory on Thursday after witnessing strong buying during the final hour of trade.

The BSE Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 77,409.98. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 82.30 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 24,168.00.

Both indices recovered sharply from their intraday lows and ended near the day's highest levels.

Sensex Recovers From Day's Low

The Sensex opened at 77,131.66 and slipped to an intraday low of 76,953.00 during morning trade.

However, buying interest emerged in the second half of the session, helping the index rebound steadily.

The benchmark later touched a high of 77,492.33 before ending the day above the 77,400 mark.

The closing level remained comfortably above the previous close of 77,155.62, indicating positive market sentiment.

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Nifty Trades Firm Above 24,100

The Nifty opened at 24,073.80 and touched a low of 24,036.95 during the session.

After moving in a narrow range for most of the day, the index witnessed strong upward momentum in the final hour.

The benchmark climbed to an intraday high of 24,189.25 and settled at 24,168.00.

The closing was significantly higher than the previous close of 24,085.70.

Late Rally Boosts Investor Confidence

Market participants remained cautious during the first half of the session. However, fresh buying in frontline stocks helped both indices move higher.

The sharp recovery from intraday lows suggests investors continued to accumulate quality stocks despite mixed global cues.

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The broader trend remained positive as benchmark indices held key support levels and closed near the day's highs.

Focus On Global Cues And Earnings

Investors will now monitor global market developments, interest rate expectations and upcoming corporate announcements for further direction.

With the Sensex closing above 77,400 and the Nifty above 24,150, traders will watch whether the market can sustain the momentum in the coming sessions.

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