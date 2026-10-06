Sensex Opens 126 Points Higher, Private Banks Lift Nifty Above 22,600

Sensex Opens |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets started Tuesday on a positive note, supported by firmer global markets and buying in private banking shares. However, analysts remained cautious about whether the rebound could develop into a sustained recovery.

The NSE Nifty opened at 22,603.25, rising 47.50 points, or 0.21%. The BSE Sensex began at 72,508.05, gaining 125.58 points, or 0.17%.

Private Banks Lead Sectoral Gains

The Nifty Private Bank index climbed 0.75%, leading sectoral advances in early trading. The Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom index gained 0.5%, while metal stocks rose 0.32%.

Chemicals, energy, financial services and cement indices also traded higher. PSU banks and FMCG stocks were largely unchanged.

Automobile shares underperformed, with Nifty Auto declining 0.4%. Healthcare, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables also weakened, while realty, IT and media indices slipped marginally.

Global Cues Improve, Risks Persist

Asian equities advanced after a technology-led rally pushed the Nasdaq to a fresh record high, providing support to domestic sentiment.

Market experts described the immediate outlook as cautiously constructive but said broader participation would be essential for the opening gains to continue. The market’s position remained uncertain following its recent decline.

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Elevated US bond yields could encourage further foreign institutional investor selling, keeping a sell-on-rally approach in play, analysts said. Domestic institutional buying continued to support large-cap shares, backed by strong fund inflows.

Experts added that a durable rally would require a sharp fall in crude oil prices, with no clear sign of that development yet.

Nifty Levels And Institutional Flows

Analysts identified 22,800 as an intermediate hurdle for Nifty, followed by potential objectives of 23,100–23,220. Failure to clear the 22,555–22,615 band could prolong consolidation, while downside was expected to remain contained around 22,050 for now.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹4,699 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors countered with net purchases of ₹5,181 crore, underscoring their support as overseas selling remained a concern for Indian stock market sentiment.