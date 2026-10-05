Sensex Gains 473 Points, Nifty Reclaims 22,500 As FMCG And Banks Lead Recovery

Sensex | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Monday as gains in FMCG, energy and banking shares lifted sentiment. Positive global cues and easing crude oil prices helped markets recover from their recent decline.

The BSE Sensex closed at 72,382.47, gaining 472.77 points, or 0.66%. The NSE Nifty settled at 22,555.75, up 133.80 points, or 0.60%, reclaiming the closely watched 22,500 level.

The benchmarks opened higher and traded within a range through the session, retaining most gains by the close.

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FMCG Stocks Lead Sectoral Gains

All broad market indices finished higher, with midcap and smallcap indices advancing nearly half a per cent each. FMCG led sectoral gains with a 1.67% rise, followed by telecom, consumer durables and financial services. Healthcare was the weakest sector, while pharmaceutical and IT shares underperformed.

ITC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were among prominent gainers. HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints weighed on the benchmarks.

Crude Oil Relief Supports Sentiment

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, attributed the recovery to supportive overseas developments and encouraging quarterly business updates from selected companies.

Softer US employment data eased expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening, helping emerging market sentiment. Brent crude traded around $102.59 a barrel, offering some relief from inflation concerns.

However, elevated US Treasury yields, continued foreign investor selling and a rupee hovering above ₹96 per dollar remained concerns.

Nifty Outlook Remains Cautious

Mishra identified 22,650–22,800 as Nifty’s immediate hurdle, followed by 23,000–23,200. Analyst Vipin Dixena placed immediate support at 22,400–22,350 and said a sustained move above 22,700 could strengthen the recovery towards 23,000.

Ventura research head Vinit Bolinjkar expected continued volatility, with crude prices, currency movements and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance influencing direction.

Analysts described Monday’s rebound as a relief rally, favouring selective stock opportunities while awaiting stronger evidence of a lasting recovery.