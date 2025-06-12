 Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Indian markets dropped sharply on Thursday as global tensions and weak technical indicators led to heavy selling. Sensex and Nifty slipped 1 percent, with experts warning of further declines if key support levels break.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Both Sensex and Nifty ended the day about 1 percent lower. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets fell hard on Thursday due to weak global signals and rising tensions in the Middle East. Both Sensex and Nifty ended the day about 1 percent lower, as investors booked profits and turned cautious.

The BSE Sensex dropped 823.16 points to close at 81,691.98, while the NSE Nifty lost 253.20 points to settle at 24,888.20. Both indexes fell below key support levels – 82,000 for Sensex and 25,000 for Nifty – triggering stronger selling during the day.

All major sector indices closed in the red, with the Capital Market index falling the most – over 3 percent.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Ahead Of Key Retail Inflation Data; IT, Auto, PSU Bank Soar
article-image

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said that the market formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts, which shows weakness may continue. He noted that the short-term market trend looks weak, and more selling could happen if Nifty falls below 24,825 or Sensex slips under 81,500. These are also close to their 20-day simple moving averages (SMA).

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn

“If that happens, the Nifty may fall further to 24,700–24,650, and the Sensex could drop to 81,100–81,000,” Chouhan said. However, he added that if the market moves above 24,920 on the Nifty or 81,800 on the Sensex, a quick recovery or intraday bounce back is possible up to 25,050/82,150 levels.

Foreign investors also added to the selling pressure by pulling out Rs 446.31 crore from Indian equities on Wednesday.

Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 12th Jun 2025
article-image

In global markets, China and South Korea saw gains, while Japan, Hong Kong, and European markets were down. US stocks also closed lower on Wednesday.

Tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of new US trade tariffs under Donald Trump added to investor worries. Oil prices, however, dropped 1.43 percent to USD 68.77 a barrel.

In another tragic event, an Air India plane with 242 people crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. Many casualties are feared.

On Wednesday, Sensex had risen 123 points and Nifty was up 37 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions