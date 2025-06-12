Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 12th Jun 2025

File Image |

Nifty Index opened on a flattish note around the 25130 zone, and buying interest was seen from the opening tick as the index inched higher gradually crossing the 25200 mark till midday. However, in the later part of the session, some profit booking was seen from higher levels though the index managed to hold above the 25100 zone, indicating that bulls are still defending key support levels. It formed a Doji candle on the daily chart, reflecting a tug of war between bulls and bears but continues its sequence of higher highs for the last six sessions. Now it has to hold above 25100 zones for an up move towards 25300 then 25400 levels while on the downside supports shifting higher at 25000 then 24850 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25200 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25100 then 25000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25200 then 25400 strike while Put writing is seen at 25100 then 25150 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24600 to 25500 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a flat note and moved higher during the first half of the session, attempting a breakout above the 82700 level. However, it faced sharp profit booking from higher levels in the latter half. Despite this, the index managed to hold its support zone and concluded the day with modest gains of 100 points. On the daily chart, it formed a small bodied candle with upper and lower shadows, indicating buying interest at lower levels while upside remains capped. Now till it holds above 82200 zones, it can move higher towards 82800 then 83000 zones while supports are seen at 82200 then 82000 zones.

Bank Nifty opened on a flattish note but drifted lower towards 56400 levels in the initial hour of the session. However, some recovery was seen from lower levels towards 56750 zones but again it failed to hold at higher levels and remained choppy in the last hour of the session. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale as some cool off was seen from higher levels while multiple supports are intact at lower zones. Now it has to hold above 56500 zones for an up move towards 56750 then 57000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 56250 then 56000 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.17% at 25204 levels. Positive setup seen in OIL India, BPCL, Biocon, HCL Tech, IOC, HPCL, GAIL, LICI, INFY, Wipro, ONGC, AU Bank, Techm, VEDL and Laurus Labs while weakness in IEX, United Spirits, BSE, Adani Total Gas, MCX, Mazagon Dock, CDSL, Kalyan Jewellers, Naukri, IGL, Bank Baroda and Adani Green Energy.

CGCL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is trading above its key 40 and 100 EMA levels on the daily chart indicating strength in price. It has also taken support near its 200-EMA levels and is attempting to trade above those levels i.e. 179.73. Once it reclaims those levels and trade above, it will add more strength. As per supertrend indicator, the stock looks positive supported by positive RSI divergence as well.

BUY CGCL CMP 179.75 SL 172.70 TGT 186.00

Top stocks to watch out for 12th June

Waaree Energies:

Waaree Energies has signed and executed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) and M.P. Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW Solar power to MPPMCL.

The Project will enable the generation and transmission of clean renewable energy via the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). The Project will supply clean renewable energy to MPPMCL and Indian Railways thus contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy goals.

Maruti Suzuki:

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the first motion application for the amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki. It has also waived the requirement to conduct shareholder and creditor meetings for Suzuki Motor Gujarat. This approval marks a key step in the merger process, aimed at streamlining operations under a single entity.

Zydus Lifesciences:

The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its API manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar. This facility underwent an inspection from 10th to 14th March 2025, and the inspection has been classified as No Action Indicated (NAI). The USFDA has concluded that this inspection is “closed”.

Zee Entertainment:

A meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to on 16th June 2025 wherein an investment banker will apprise the Board of its review of the company’s business plans and the growth initiatives for the next 3 to 5 years. They may suggest any risk mitigation thoughts for the execution of such plans. They may also recommend potential fund-raising options, if any.

Railtel:

The company has informed exchanges that it has received a work order from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) amounting to Rs 11.94 crore (Including Tax). The nature of the order includes managing bandwidth service to support live streaming & storage of video footage of CCTV Cameras located at various SECL Mines in MP & CG States. These orders are to be executed by 5th June 2028.

Sterlite Technologies:

Sterlite Technologies through its Global Services Business in consortium with Dilip Buildcon has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) valued at Rs 2,631.14 crore to the design, supply, construct, instal, upgrade, operate, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles – Package 13.

In terms of time period; 3 years for construction & 10 years of Maintenance Contract @ 5.5% per annum of capex for 1st 5 years & @ 6.5% per annum of capex for next 5 years.