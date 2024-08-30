 Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green

Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green

At 10:03 IST, Sensex gained 267.64 points or 0.33 per cent, climbing to 82,402.25 points, breaking the record in the first hours of trade itself.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian marquee indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, have hit lifetime highs, extending the gains, going past their previous bests.

While the global markets struggle with turbulence and anxiety, facilitating between green and red. The Indian markets appears to be on the greener side.

At the time of writing, in the early hours of the day's trade on Friday, August 30, which would also mark the last trading day of the week and also, most importantly, the month of August, the indices are making tangible progress.

Read Also
Sensex Gains Over 1,300 Points; Nifty Up By 1.50 % As Markets Close The Week In Green
article-image

The BSE Sensex crossed the coveted 82K mark. The NSE Nifty also surged further ahead and went beyond the 25K mark again. At 10:03 IST, Sensex gained 267.64 points or 0.33 per cent, climbing to 82,402.25 points, breaking the record in the first hours of trade itself.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green
Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green
Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here
Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here
India At Paris Paralympics Day 2 Schedule: Avani Lekhara To Begin Title Defence; Preethi Pal Eye Medal
India At Paris Paralympics Day 2 Schedule: Avani Lekhara To Begin Title Defence; Preethi Pal Eye Medal
Kerala Filmmaker Vineeth, 4 Others Booked For Tying Transgender Woman & Gangraping Her In Chittoor
Kerala Filmmaker Vineeth, 4 Others Booked For Tying Transgender Woman & Gangraping Her In Chittoor

The NSE Nifty also made gains, as the index surged to 25,220.25, increasing in value by 68.30 points or 0.27 per cent.

The banking index, Nifty Bank, also crossed the 51K mark, jumping to 51,343.80, upping itself by 191.05 points or 0.37 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green

Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green

Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here

Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here

Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus

Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus

Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

DBS survey: Empowering finance teams vital for success in India’s rapidly evolving market

DBS survey: Empowering finance teams vital for success in India’s rapidly evolving market