Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian marquee indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, have hit lifetime highs, extending the gains, going past their previous bests.

While the global markets struggle with turbulence and anxiety, facilitating between green and red. The Indian markets appears to be on the greener side.

At the time of writing, in the early hours of the day's trade on Friday, August 30, which would also mark the last trading day of the week and also, most importantly, the month of August, the indices are making tangible progress.

The BSE Sensex crossed the coveted 82K mark. The NSE Nifty also surged further ahead and went beyond the 25K mark again. At 10:03 IST, Sensex gained 267.64 points or 0.33 per cent, climbing to 82,402.25 points, breaking the record in the first hours of trade itself.

The NSE Nifty also made gains, as the index surged to 25,220.25, increasing in value by 68.30 points or 0.27 per cent.

The banking index, Nifty Bank, also crossed the 51K mark, jumping to 51,343.80, upping itself by 191.05 points or 0.37 per cent.