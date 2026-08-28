Sensex, Nifty End Two-Day Losing Streak, IT, Pharma And Metal Stocks Drive Gains

Sensex, Nifty End Two-Day Losing Streak |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks returned to positive territory on Friday, snapping a two-session losing streak as buying in information technology, pharmaceutical and metal stocks lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 330.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 77,264.51. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 84.80 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 24,175.65.

IT Stocks Power Recovery

Technology counters spearheaded the rebound, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra and Infosys emerging among the leading Nifty gainers.

The Nifty IT index was the strongest sectoral performer, supported by buying across heavyweight technology shares. Pharma and metal counters also contributed to the benchmark recovery.

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Sentiment towards technology companies received support from Nvidia's strong earnings and upbeat outlook, which strengthened expectations of sustained investment in artificial intelligence and related enterprise solutions.

Nifty Chemical, however, emerged as the weakest sectoral index, restricting some of the market’s gains.

Broader Markets Stay Subdued

The broader market recorded modest gains. The Nifty MidCap index edged 0.05 per cent higher, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.2 per cent.

Market participants remained watchful despite Friday’s rebound as geopolitical and energy-market risks continued to cloud the outlook.

Elevated crude oil prices and unresolved tensions in West Asia remain important risks for economic growth and corporate profitability.

Domestic liquidity conditions, however, continue to provide support to equities. The coming sessions will be crucial in determining whether Friday’s gains develop into a broader market recovery or remain largely a technology-driven rebound.