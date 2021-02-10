Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after choppy trade: HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Nestle India, SBI in red

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a choppy session on Wednesday amid profit-taking in recent gainers, despite a largely positive trend in global markets.

After swinging 666.64 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,309.39.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 15,106.50.