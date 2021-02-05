Sensex, Nifty end at fresh records after RBI Monetary Policy outcome

Extending its winning run to the fifth session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 117 points on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged but continued its accommodative stance to revive growth.

The 30-share BSE benchmark briefly crossed the 51,000-level, before ending 117.34 points or 0.23 per cent higher at its fresh closing record of 50,731.63.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty scaled the 15,000 mark during the day but shed some ground to close at its all-time high of 14,924.25, up 28.60 points or 0.19 per cent.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 10 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, ITC and HDFC Bank.