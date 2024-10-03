Sensex, Nifty & Banking Index Close With Mammoth Losses Of Over 2%

The markets start October on a sombre note and the trade activities have only progressed into negative territories since then. The indices closed for the day's trade on Thursday, October 3 in red, with deep cuts. All marquee indices drew curtains on the day's trade with losses of over 2 per cent.

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex slumped with major losses of 1769.19 points, or 2.10 per cent, ending the day at 82,497.10. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped in value by 529.95 points or 2.05 per cent, to close at 25,266.95.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in red. The index closed at 51,860.85, decreasing by 1,061.75 or 2.01 per cent.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included the likes of JSW Steel, Tata Steel and ONGC. Hercules in small-cap companies gained a mammoth 20 per cent.

Losers: Tata Motors, L&T and Axis Bank all made losses in excess of over 4 per cent. Asian Paints, Reliance and Maruti also made losses of over 3 per cent.

Asian Markets

Unlike the Indian indices, the Asian (other) markets flourished green with great momentum as the indices closed on a positive note. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.97 per cent or 743.30 points, tipping over the 38k mark, closing at 38,552.06.

Asian Shares Advance |

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,683.71, gaining by 1.20 per cent or 31.75 points. As we move to China, the Hang Seng, was the outlier among the big Asian indices. Hang Seng closed with significant losses in its numbers, closing with a drop of 1.47 per cent or 330.22 points, at 22,113.51.

South Korea's KOSPI has a different story to tell as it closed in red with major losses of 1.22 per cent or 31.58 points, rising to 2,561.69.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite ended the day's trade in the green with colossal gains on September 30. The index rocketed by 8.06 per cent or 248.97 points of its value and closed at 3,336.50.