On the last trading day of the month, Monday, September 30, Dalal Street's trading got off to a bad start. In the morning session, the S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 999.95 points, amounting to 1.17 per cent, to a low of 84,530.32 points.

The marquee index of the Bombay stock exchange (BSE), the S&P BSE Sensex, hit the opening bell at 85,208.76 points on the bombay stock exchange.

The index went on to touch the daylow level of 84,530.32 points on the Indian bourses.

NSE NIFTY 50

The NSE's overall NIFTY 50 index was down 287.95 points, amounting to 1.1 per cent, with a day low level of 25,891.00 points. The Nifty 50 rang the opening bell at 26,061.30 points on the national stock exchange.

The index slumped down after record rally in the past few weeks, the index touched a day-low of 25,882.30 points on indian stock exchanges. The Index was trading around 25,891.00 points on the indian bourases.

Sectoral outlook

All 12 sectoral indices were down, with the exception of Nifty Metal. Nifty Bank, Pharma, Energy, Auto, and Realty were all down 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

Gainers and losers

Asian Paints, Britannia, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were the gainers among the falling market, and Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, M&M, and Bharat Electronics were the toop losers in the market.

Reasons behind market slump

The stock exchanges made changes to their transaction fees for cash and futures and options (F&O) trades on Friday.

The transaction fees for options contracts on SENSEX and BANKEX in the equity derivatives segment have been revised by BSE to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover.

The transaction fee for the cash market will be Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value, as stated by the NSE. The fee for equity options will be Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value, and for equity futures it will be Rs 1.73 per lakh of traded value.

In the currency derivatives market, there will be a fee of Rs 0.35 for futures and Rs 31.10 for options, including interest rate options for per lakh of premium value traded.