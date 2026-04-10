Sensex Jumps 805 Pts To 77,437, Nifty Climbs To 24,018 On Global Cues, Financial Stocks Rally

Indian markets rose sharply with Sensex up 805 points and Nifty above 24,000. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday after a weak previous session. The BSE Sensex rose 805.52 points to 77,437.17, while the NSE Nifty gained 243.30 points to 24,018.40 during the day.

This comes after markets had fallen sharply on April 9 due to profit booking, especially in financial stocks. Today’s rise shows investors are again buying at lower levels.

Global cues lift sentiment

Positive global signals supported the rally. Asian markets traded higher, with indices like Nikkei and Kospi gaining around 1–2%.

However, investors are still cautious. They are closely watching global tensions and the outcome of US-Iran talks. These developments can impact oil prices and overall market direction.

Oil prices stay supportive

Crude oil prices remained below the key $100 per barrel mark, which helped markets. Lower oil prices are good for India as the country imports most of its energy needs.

When oil prices stay controlled, inflation pressure reduces and companies benefit from lower costs.

Financial stocks lead rally

The biggest support came from financial stocks. The Nifty Financial Services index rose strongly, helping markets move up.

Stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI saw good buying. Other major companies such as Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Bank also traded in the green.

IT stocks remain under pressure

While most sectors gained, IT stocks dragged the market. The Nifty IT index fell around 1.5 percent.

Major IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech declined after recent results, as investors remained cautious about future growth.

Outlook remains mixed

Experts say markets will depend on global developments, especially crude oil prices and geopolitical news.

Foreign investors are still selling in Indian markets, but strong domestic buying and good stocks may support the trend.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on available reports. It does not constitute financial advice. Readers are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.