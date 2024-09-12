 Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks

Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks

The BSE Sensex increased by 1439.55 points, or 1.77 per cent, ending the day at 82,962.71. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 395.40 points or 1.59 per cent

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian indices closed for the day's trade on Thursday, September 12, having touched some crucial milestones. Both the Sensex and Nifty touched and crossed their respective life-high tallies. The indices, however, fell slightly behind the high marks by the end of the day.

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 1439.55 points, or 1.77 per cent, ending the day at 82,962.71. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 395.40 points or 1.59 per cent, to close at 25,313.85.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 51,668.05, increasing by 658.05 points or 1.29 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and is inching closer to bigger numbers in the timer to come.

Read Also
Dow Jones, S&P 500 In Green; American Markets In Green After US Inflation Rate Drops To 2.5%
article-image

Gainers and Losers

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied, Declares WAR
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied, Declares WAR
Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP & Lisiting
Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP & Lisiting
MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in
WATCH: Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashes Teacher After Getting Scolded In Bihar; Shocking Video Emerges
WATCH: Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashes Teacher After Getting Scolded In Bihar; Shocking Video Emerges


Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel, along with Adani Ports. These stocks surged with gains of over 3 per cent. Hardwyn India Ltd in small-cap companies gained over 17 per cent.

Losers: Interestingly enough, there were no major losers at the time of writing, with Nestle losing 0.07 per cent of the value.

Bharti Airtel made gains of over 4.50 per cent.

Bharti Airtel made gains of over 4.50 per cent. |


Asian Markets

The Asian markets blossomed and surged as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained a mammoth 3.41 per cent or 1,213.50 points, tipping over the 36k mark, closing at 36,833.27.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,592.50, gaining by 2.44 per cent or 61.83 points. The Hang Seng also closed with relatively smaller gains in its numbers, closing with a rise of 0.77 per cent or 131.68 points, at 17,240.39.

However, the story changes, As we move to China, the Shanghai-based SSE Composite ended the day's trade in the red. The index lost 0.17 per cent or 4.67 points of its value and closed at 2,717.12. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with major gains of 2.34 per cent or 58.72 points, rising to 2,572.09.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP &...

Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP &...

Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks

Sensex Gains Above 1,400 Points, Nifty Jumps Over 1.5%; Indices Hit Life High Marks

TVS Apache RR 310 Gets a Revamp: New Model Launching September 16

TVS Apache RR 310 Gets a Revamp: New Model Launching September 16

Like A Wind In The Desert: McLaren GTS

Like A Wind In The Desert: McLaren GTS

PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New...

PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New...