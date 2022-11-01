e-Paper Get App
Sensex gains 375 pts to close above 61,000 thanks to FIIs, Rupee at 82.70 against dollar

Corporate earnings were also positive, pushing Indian indices into the green.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Sensex was also buoyed by falling crude oil prices. | Representative image
Backed by fresh buying by foreign investors and positive corporate results, Sensex climbed 375 points to close in the green above the 61,000 mark. Nifty also made gains of 130 points to end the day at 18,145 points, as global investors are hopeful that US Federal Reserve won't disappoint them after the meeting on November 2.

With most sectors performing well, power and pharma led the gains. The Rupee went up to 82.70 against a dollar which slid down from its one-week high. The domestic currency also received a digital rendition, as RBI launched a pilot for the alternative to crypto.

