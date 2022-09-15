Sensex ends the day below 60,000 mark after losing 413 points after Fitch slashes India’s GDP growth

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 34.73 points or 0.06 per cent down at 54,857.76 points at 11.36 am, against its previous day's close at 54,892.49 points. \Representative image | File photo

Hit by the US inflation data, Sensex continued to fall for the second straight and went down by 413 points to close below the 60,000. Nifty on the other hand lost 126 points to end the day below the 17,900 mark.



As auto stocks surged forward with gains for Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors, while pharma, IT and real estate were among the losers. The market remained apprehensive after Fitch downgraded India’s GDP growth to 7 per cent for FY23, and the country’s merchandise trade deficit increased to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion in a year.