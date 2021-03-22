Sensex ends 87 points lower; financial stocks drag

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 87 points on Monday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 86.95 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 49,771.29. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 7.60 points or 0.05 per cent to 14,736.40.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the gainers.