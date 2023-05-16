Sensex crashes 432 points to end day at 61,913, Nifty settles at 18,273 while PSUs thrive

Representational image | File

With most sectors barring public sector banks ending in the red, Sensex tumbled by 432 points to hit the 61,913 mark at the end of the day. Nifty also closed lower at 18,273 as auto, healthcare, infrastructure and metal stocks lost the most.

While state-owned BPCL, ONGC and Coal India led the gainers, HDFC and Tata motors were the worst losers.