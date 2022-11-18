e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex climbs 100 pts to open in green at 61858, Nifty above 18300

Sensex climbs 100 pts to open in green at 61858, Nifty above 18300

Both indices had closed on a negative note on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Sensex started the day in red. |
Follow us on

After closing in red, markets open on positive note with Sensex up 100 points to hit 60858, while Nifty went over 18300. There was some volatility with metal, IT and media stocks making gains, while pharma and auto sectors remained subdued.

The global sentiment was hit when a US Federal Reserve official reiterated that interest rate hikes will continue to buckle relentless inflation. The hope of a lighter rate hike due to lower than expected inflation in the US had been supporting market sentiment for the past week.

Crude oil prices slipping further also helped indices globally, and foreign investors picked up Indian stocks worth Rs 618 crore, to help domestic indices rise. After falling 16 per cent in two days as the end of its lock in period was followed by a sell off, Nykaa regained some strength by going up 3 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

McDowell's Whisky maker United Spirits gets NCLT nod to merge with Pioneer Distilleries

McDowell's Whisky maker United Spirits gets NCLT nod to merge with Pioneer Distilleries

Noida-based IT firm to be acquired by American investor Blackstone

Noida-based IT firm to be acquired by American investor Blackstone

Government urges chemical firms to strengthen safety for sustainable growth

Government urges chemical firms to strengthen safety for sustainable growth

Finance Minister asks national infra fund to make the most of India's attractive investment profile

Finance Minister asks national infra fund to make the most of India's attractive investment profile

Mumbai: After homebuyers protest against Kalpataru, industry insiders say realtor under stress,...

Mumbai: After homebuyers protest against Kalpataru, industry insiders say realtor under stress,...