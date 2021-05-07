Sensex breaches crucial level of 49,000-mark on extended buying support; Nifty may cross 15,000-15,050 levels in near-term

The Nifty-50 managed to climb the wall of worries and has posted weekly gains of 1.3 percent. Indian markets are witnessing wild swings in the face of surging COVID-19 cases that have prompted several states to extend restrictions on movement by 1-2 weeks. The broader markets are seeing very good action due to the result season.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said the NSE MidCap and BSE Small Cap Index have outperformed the Nifty-50 this week. Strong data from the US and China is helping global markets to remain on the higher side. The RBI announced fresh measures this week to support the economy from the second wave of COVID. Support from the central banks in these difficult times is seen positively by the market. Q4 Earnings are coming out better than expected which is also helping stock prices to move up. Going by the open interest in the F&O segment 14,000 to 15,000 is the near-term range, any decisive move could take place only beyond this range,” added Oza.