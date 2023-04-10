 Sensex at 59846 points, Nifty up marginally at 17610 as markets end the day on flat note
Sensex at 59846 points, Nifty up marginally at 17610 as markets end the day on flat note

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Image credit: Pixabay (Representative)

After the auto sector gained after positive sales data for Jaguar Land Rover by Tata, and a jump for real estate stocks, stock markets ended the day on a flat note. Sensex was up marginally by 13 points to close at 59846, while Nifty ended the session at 17610.

Although the anticipation of quarterly earnings fueled the rise, but the green run was interrupted due to the expectation of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors cautious

  • Investors in the country have taken a wait-and-watch approach with earnings data for the last three months of FY23 starting to trickle in.

  • Results of IT firms will be in focus, as the sector in India will be affected by global headwings that affect demand.

  • TCS and Infosys are Indian tech giants which are slated to announce their revenues and profits this week, alongside HDFC.

Remain flat after strong start

  • After starting strong following a long weekend, Sensex crossed the 60000-point mark during the day, but dropped towards the end before gaining marginally.

  • As Auto stocks drove the markets ahead with gains, metal, and energy also ended in the green, while FMCG and banking were the biggest losers.

