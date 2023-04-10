Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 59,930.33, Nifty at 17,630.95 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Markets after a long weekend opened in green with Sensex up by 97.36 points at 59,930.33 and Nifty at 17,630.95 with a jump of 31.80 points. The winners in the early trading session were Tata Motors, Titan, LT, ICICI Bank and the losers list included Nestle, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Maruti.

Markets on Thursday

The markets on Thursday extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session with the Sensex closing at 59,689, up by 582.87 points and Nifty gaining 159 points at 17,557. The top gainers on Thursday included Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Baja Auto, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, NTPC and Adani Enterprises were among the losers.

On April 5, FMCG, information technology and capital goods gained 1-2 per cent whereas the auto, PSU banks and power sectors saw a lot of selling.

Global Markets

The markets across the globe were closed on Friday on the occasion of Good Friday.

US markets in the last trading session on Thursday closed in green with a rally in Alphabet shares as the investors were worried about a slowing economy. Nasdaq was up at 12,087.96 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up slightly to 33,485.29 points. The S&P 500 also saw a gain of 0.36 per cent at 4,1502 points.

The Asian markets were trading in green on Monday after a long Easter weekend. SGX Nifty went up by 15 points at 17,695 on the Singapore Exchange, where Japan's Nikkei went up 0.5 per cent. Tokyo stocks open higher with Nikkei 225 at 27,663 up by 145.52 points and broader Topix index gained 12.06 points at 1,977.50.

Oil Prices

Oil prices on Monday went higher due to the prospect of higher supplies from OPEC+ producers from May. Brent crude futures went up 13 cents to $85.25 a barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 14 cents at $80.84 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian Rupee on Monday opened at 81.85 marginally higher than Thursday's close of 81.89.