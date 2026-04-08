SenseAI Report 2026 Highlights 1,200+ Indian AI Startups, 75% Focus On Application Layer Amid Rising Adoption

SenseAI Ventures’ State of AI Report 2026 shows that over 75 percent of Indian AI startups are focused on applications. |

Mumbai: A new report by SenseAI Ventures has highlighted key trends shaping India’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. The State of AI Report 2026 is based on an analysis of more than 1,200 Indian AI startups, along with global investment and enterprise adoption trends.



One of the biggest findings from the report is that around 75% of Indian AI startups are focused on the application layer. This means most companies are building tools and solutions that directly solve business and consumer problems, rather than working on core infrastructure or foundational models. The report explains that this trend reflects how value is being created in the AI space. While large investments are going into infrastructure globally, Indian startups are focusing on practical use cases that can be quickly adopted by businesses and users.

It also highlights that enterprise adoption of AI is growing rapidly. Companies across sectors are increasingly using AI to improve productivity, reduce costs, and make better decisions. This rising demand is helping startups generate revenue faster and scale their operations. The report further points out that investment activity in India’s AI sector has seen strong growth. Increased funding is supporting the development of new products and encouraging more startups to enter the market.



Overall, the findings show that India’s AI ecosystem is evolving quickly. The focus on applications is seen as a strength, as it allows startups to create real-world impact and reach a wider market. The report suggests that India has a strong opportunity to become a global leader in AI applications. As adoption increases and innovation continues, the ecosystem is expected to grow further in the coming years.

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