Seemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform | file photo

New Delhi: Vadodara-based Seemax Resources will launch its SME initial public offer at a price band of Rs 134-141 per share on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

The Rs 19.74 crore public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 14 lakh equity shares and will close on July 2, the statement said.

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"The price band has been fixed at Rs 134 to Rs 141 per equity share, and the total issue size is up to Rs 19.74 crore," the company said.

Its shares are proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of July 7, 2026.

The net proceeds from the IPO, worth Rs 10 crore, will be utilised by the company for the purchase of material handling equipment (Rs 1.5 crore), repayment of loans (Rs 1.5 crore), and funding long-term working capital requirements (Rs 3.25 crore).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 12.37 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2.15 crore.

Seemax Resources Limited has established a strong presence in the material-handling equipment rental and trading segment, serving customers across industries, such as automotive, steel, cement, logistics, construction, aviation, and railways.

Wealth Mine Networks is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

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