 Seemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSeemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform

Seemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform

Seemax Resources Limited will launch its SME IPO on Tuesday with a price band of Rs 134–141 per share, aiming to raise Rs 19.74 crore via a fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. The issue closes on July 2 and lists on BSE SME on July 7, 2026. Proceeds will fund equipment purchase, loan repayment, and working capital. FY25 performance shows Rs 12.37 crore revenue and Rs 2.15 crore profit.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Seemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform
Seemax Resources Limited Launches SME IPO On Tuesday At ₹134–141 Price Band To Raise ₹19.74 Crore via Fresh Issue On BSE SME Platform | file photo

New Delhi: Vadodara-based Seemax Resources will launch its SME initial public offer at a price band of Rs 134-141 per share on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

The Rs 19.74 crore public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 14 lakh equity shares and will close on July 2, the statement said.

Read Also
Digital Lender Fibe Prepares To File For IPO To Raise ₹2,000 Crore In Fresh Issue
Digital Lender Fibe Prepares To File For IPO To Raise ₹2,000 Crore In Fresh Issue

"The price band has been fixed at Rs 134 to Rs 141 per equity share, and the total issue size is up to Rs 19.74 crore," the company said.

Its shares are proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of July 7, 2026.

The net proceeds from the IPO, worth Rs 10 crore, will be utilised by the company for the purchase of material handling equipment (Rs 1.5 crore), repayment of loans (Rs 1.5 crore), and funding long-term working capital requirements (Rs 3.25 crore).

Read Also
Knack Packaging IPO Opens July 1, ₹439.5 Crore Issue Priced At ₹161–170 Per Share
Knack Packaging IPO Opens July 1, ₹439.5 Crore Issue Priced At ₹161–170 Per Share

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 12.37 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2.15 crore.

Seemax Resources Limited has established a strong presence in the material-handling equipment rental and trading segment, serving customers across industries, such as automotive, steel, cement, logistics, construction, aviation, and railways.

Wealth Mine Networks is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on