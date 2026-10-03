Sedemac Mechatronics Logs 37.5% ECU Sales Growth In Q2 FY27, Crosses 10 Lakh Cumulative ISG+EFI Units

IIT Bombay-backed incubator SINE plans to sell 4.08 lakh shares in SEDEMAC Mechatronics' ongoing IPO, expected to fetch Rs 55 crore. |

Mumbai: Sedemac Mechatronics Limited on Thursday announced a 37.5 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of control-intensive ECUs/Controllers sold during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

Quarterly Performance

During Q2 FY27, Sedemac Mechatronics sold 14,52,867 control-intensive ECUs, compared to 10,56,371 units in Q2 FY26. The company also reported a 44.2 per cent rise in trailing twelve-month (TTM) sales, reaching 45,97,435 units as of September 2026, up from 31,87,171 units in September 2025.

Cumulative Sales Milestone

Sedemac Mechatronics achieved the milestone of over 10 lakh cumulative sales for its ISG+EFI ECUs in September 2026. This milestone was reached 23 months after the product's initial launch in October 2024.

Sales Progression

The company first surpassed 2.5 lakh cumulative units sold in August 2025, taking 10 months from the start. Cumulative sales exceeded 5 lakh units in January 2026, within 15 months of launch.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.