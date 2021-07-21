Securitised pool collection ratios dip during COVID second wave: CRISIL report

Crisil Ratings on Wednesday said collection ratios in securitised pools have seen a dip during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency said unlike in the first wave, the decline in the second wave has not been as sharp for two reasons - localised restrictions limited the impact on business activity, and lack of moratorium from lenders meant that borrowers could not postpone their debt repayments.

Its Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitaraman said in the first wave, collections fell as the majority of borrowers availed of moratorium relief and collections staff were unable to move around due to the stringent lockdowns.

"This prompted many financing entities to explore digital collection - an avenue that has played an important role in preventing a similar fall in collections during the second wave," he said.

Securitisation is the process of pooling and repackaging of homogenous illiquid financial assets into marketable securities that can be sold to investors.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been also reworking their collection process since the onset of the pandemic by increasingly adopting electronic modes such as auto-debit, payment gateways and dedicated applications, the agency said in a report.