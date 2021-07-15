Securitisation deals return in Q1, but activity still half of pre-COVID levels: CRISIL

After two months of lull amid the COVID-19 second wave, securitisation deals returned in June, taking the overall transaction value in Q1 to Rs 20,000 crore, a CRISIL report said on Thursday.

The activity, which is three times the number witnessed in the national lockdown-stricken first quarter of FY20, is, however, half of the pre-pandemic levels, the report added.

Securitisation refers to an activity where a financier or lender transfers future receivables on a loan or a bunch of loans to others, which helps with immediate liquidity requirements.

Over 60 per cent of the Rs 20,000 crore of securitisation transactions were in June alone, it said, adding that April and May had seen a sequential decline in collection efficiency of securitised pools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and state-specific lockdowns.

Though several deals across originators and asset classes were under negotiation, dampened investor enthusiasm meant that most deals did not consummate, it said, adding that non-bank lenders also scaled-down disbursements and downsized fresh business plans.