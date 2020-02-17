Securities regulator promotes multiple measures for epidemic control

Beijing: The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has taken multiple measures to prioritise supporting the areas hit hard by the novel coronavirus and the enterprises involved in the fight against the virus, a senior official with the CSRC said on Saturday.

As of Friday, three companies registering in Hubei Province had issued bonds through the green channel established by the CSRC, planning to raise 2.8 billion yuan (about 400.9 million U.S. dollars), and 10 corporate bonds and one asset-backed security worth 11.23 billion yuan had been issued, Yan Qingmin, vice chairman of the CSRC, said at a press conference.

The CSRC has also set up a green channel to lead more social capital to be injected into enterprises producing epidemic prevention and control goods. As of Wednesday, incomplete statistics showed that 17.05 billion yuan had been invested into 46 projects on epidemic prevention.

The CSRC will ensure the normalization of initial public offerings to meet the demand of the real economy for capital raising, secure the effectiveness of the released policies in implementation and further study measures to help enterprises resume work and production, Yan said.