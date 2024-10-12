Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market Movement In Last Week

Representational image/ pexels

For the second week running, broad market indices outshined their main counterparts, despite pressure on benchmark indices from persistent geopolitical tensions and aggressive selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in response to the Chinese government's fiscal measures.

The Nifty 50 index dropped 50.3 points, amounting to 0.20 per cent, to finish at 24,964.30, while the BSE Sensex dropped 307.09 points, amounting to 0.37 per cent, to close at 81,381.36.

The BSE Small-cap and Mid-cap indices saw gains of 1 per cent each in the overall market, while the Large-cap index saw little change.

Performance of the broader market

The performance of the sectors was uneven. The Nifty IT index increased by 1 per cent, the Nifty Pharma and Auto indices experienced a 2 percent increase, and the Nifty Realty index saw a nearly 1 per cent increase.

In comparison, the Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices both saw a 1.5 per cent decline, while the Nifty FMCG index saw a 2 per cent decline.

Foreign and domestic institutional activity

The week saw a continuation of the selling spree by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who sold stocks valued at Rs 27,674.99 crore. The purchase of stocks by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, continued to be net positive at Rs 31,363.61 crore.

Gainers and losers

Dhani Services, Usha Martin, Triveni Turbine, Sasken Technologies, Quick Heal Technologies, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hyp, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Sat Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, JP Associates, Tips Music, and Deep Industries all saw increases of 15–28 percent, contributing to the BSE Small-cap index's 1 per cent gain.

Conversely, the following companies saw declines of 8–17 percent: TruCap Finance, Reliance Power, Lancer Containers Lines, Indo Amines, Paisalo Digital, Refex Industries, ITD Cementation India, Faze Three, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, and Sequent Scientific.