Secretary (Power) and CMD, NHPC meets Chief Secretary of Sikkim and visit NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta-V and 500 MW Teesta VI Project

Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India and A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC met Chief Secretary (Sikkim) on 01.04.21 and apprised him on the status of under construction projects and power station of NHPC in Sikkim. Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts being made in state and assured expeditious action on clearance of Teesta-IV. It was also intimated that efforts are underway to handover some new projects in state.

Secretary (Power) also visited NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta-V power station on 01.04.21. During his visit, he was apprised about the status of ongoing activities in Sikkim by CMD, NHPC. Secretary (Power) not only visited various components of powerhouse but also keenly interacted with young employees in power house to understand the activities being done in power house operation. He appreciated the efforts being made by the team. CMD, Powergrid was also present during the visit.