 Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Seeks 15 days Extension To Submit The Report
In the remaining two matters, one investigation is at an advanced stage while in the other matter an interim report is under process, said SEBI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The SEBI on Monday asked the Supreme Court for a 15 day extension to submit the report on Adani-Hindenburg case. The regulator was expected to submit its report on Monday.

Earlier, the apex court had granted the market regulator till August 14, 2023 to complete its probe of the Adani-Hindenburg issue and then submit its report. It expects to complete the approval process in the four of the six matters shortly.

According to the market regulator, the findings have been crystallized in the 4 out of 6 remaining matters and are in the process of approval by competent authority for the reports.

The regulator expects to complete the approval process in the four of the six matters shortly.

(This is a breaking news. More updates awaited.)

Deloitte Resigns As Auditor Of Adani firm; Company Says Auditor Wanted Wider Audit Remit Over Other...
