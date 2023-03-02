SEBI promotes Chief General Manager Ruchi Chojer to Executive Director

Ruchi Chojer, the chief general manager, has been promoted to executive director by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), effective this Wednesday. The market regulator said in a press release that Chojer "has handled several assignments in SEBI since joining in 1995."
About Chojer
Chojer has been given the charge of the corporation finance investigation department and will report to whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia. As per information on SEBI's website, B. Rajendran was earlier the executive director of this department.
She will also be in charge of the division of human resources, which was previously under A. Sunil Kumar's control.
S. K. Mohanty, a full-time member, is in charge of this division.
