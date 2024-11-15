SEBI Issues Warning To ABB India Over Alleged Insider Trading Violations

SEBI | Representative Image

Global electrification and automation technology major ABB India is under the scrutiny of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for alleged insider trading. The market regulator issued the administrative warning for violations of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

“The warning letter dated November 8, 2024 has been received on November 14, 2024,” ABB India said in regulatory exchange filing. The company said that it does not expect any material impact on its operations and financials.