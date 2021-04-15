SCOPE organizes ‘Tika Utsav’ – Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

Partaking in Prime Minister’s call for ‘Tika Utsav’ (National Vaccination Festival) to combat COVID 19, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organised a workplace vaccination camp for employees of Public Sector Enterprises at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; B.V.N. Prasad, CMD, CCI, Directors and other senior officials were among those who got vaccinated at the camp which received an overwhelming response. The vaccination drive was held in coordination with Office of Chief District Medical Officer & District Magistrate (South East), New Delhi. Earlier, SCOPE had avidly participated in Government’s Public Health Response Campaign for COVID-Appropriate Behaviour.