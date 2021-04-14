Public Sector Day celebrations by SCOPE & Public Sector Enterprises

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) held weeklong celebrations to mark Public Sector Day on 10th April, 2021 at various establishments of PSEs and SCOPE. This day earmarks Public Sector’s contribution to nation building and socio- economic development. On this occasion, Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE said, “Reinvigorating themselves during the COVID pandemic, PSEs as nation builders converted crisis into an opportunity to innovate, reskill and become self-sufficient. SCOPE earmarks this day to salute this very ‘never-say-die’ spirit of PSEs.” Annotating the various initiatives to make the country self-reliant, SCOPE has brought out a special issue of its monthly magazine, KALEIDOSCOPE on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat- PSEs Initiatives.’